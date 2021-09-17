Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Target Price at C$39.36

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWO shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896.

Shares of GWO traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.34. The company had a trading volume of 461,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,172. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$25.17 and a twelve month high of C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 26.09 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

