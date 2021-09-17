Brokerages Set Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCMLY. Oddo Bhf cut Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 123,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,547. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.