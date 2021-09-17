Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $177.17

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $161.53. 44,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,343. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.31.

Microchip Technology shares are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.