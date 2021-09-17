Brokerages Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) PT at $33.36

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 165,955 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,702,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $28.53. 248,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

