Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $37.92

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 430,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 103,446 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMPL traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,007. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

