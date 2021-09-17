Brokerages Set Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) PT at $38.14

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNPRF. Barclays lowered Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. Uniper has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

