Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) PT at $87.56

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,135. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

