Brokers Set Expectations for Ball Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $92.75 on Thursday. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.