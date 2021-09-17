Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 18,047 shares.The stock last traded at $41.90 and had previously closed at $42.35.

BBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. iA Financial started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.