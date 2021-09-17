Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

Research analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of BIP stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.59. 4,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,459. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

