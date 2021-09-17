Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $93.00. 255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.