Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Declares Dividend of GBX 40

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BRK traded up GBX 105 ($1.37) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,450 ($32.01). The company had a trading volume of 4,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,832. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,405.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,227.69. The stock has a market cap of £396.51 million and a P/E ratio of 29.77. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,383.20 ($18.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,680 ($35.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.