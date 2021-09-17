Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CGLD opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Buscar has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

About Buscar

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

