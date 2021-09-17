CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $56.45 or 0.00118074 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $444,318.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

