California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading 5.4% Higher

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.62. 3,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 613,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $2,088,435.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,901,188 shares of company stock worth $96,520,275.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 165.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares in the last quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott boosted its stake in California Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 2,499.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 260.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

