Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 141,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,165,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 24.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $849,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

