Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,464,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $629,000.

Shares of VOOG opened at $281.72 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $197.58 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.54.

