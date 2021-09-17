Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,996,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,174,000 after purchasing an additional 95,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $93.20 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.