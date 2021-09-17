Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 107,967 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 109.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,967 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYF opened at $61.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63.

