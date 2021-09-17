Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,389,690. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $345.80 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

