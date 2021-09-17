Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $161.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.13.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

CM traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $115.19. 9,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,906. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $121.11. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average is $110.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

