Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.93. 33,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,194. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,543,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

