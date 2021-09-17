Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$39,510.00 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at C$136,090.

Capital Power stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$44.08. The company had a trading volume of 131,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,133. The firm has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. Capital Power Co. has a 1 year low of C$28.40 and a 1 year high of C$44.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 123.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.68.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

