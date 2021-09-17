Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $115.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI stock opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,382,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after buying an additional 664,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.