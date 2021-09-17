Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 101,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 169,912 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 389,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

