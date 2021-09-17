Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.46.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at C$11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.68 billion and a PE ratio of 255.45. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.