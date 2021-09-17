Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.27

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 5810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.