Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 196 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

