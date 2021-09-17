Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $148,000 Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,655 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.