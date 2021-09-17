Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $190,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after buying an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after buying an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,605,000 after buying an additional 406,922 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD opened at $132.58 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

