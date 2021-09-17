Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CNC opened at $61.59 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.
In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.