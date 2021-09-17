Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $61.59 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

