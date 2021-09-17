Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.47. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 32,637 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 6.55.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

