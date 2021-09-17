Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 27.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Century Aluminum by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Century Aluminum by 12.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Century Aluminum by 101.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CENX opened at $13.05 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

