CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFE. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFE stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Friday. 3,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

