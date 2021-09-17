Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.99. 510,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,579,755. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

