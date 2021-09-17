Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE:CHGG opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -189.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.