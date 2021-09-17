Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $112.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy traded as high as $92.19 and last traded at $91.55, with a volume of 14934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.54.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 549,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

