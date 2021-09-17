China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HGSH traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 47,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,407. China HGS Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

