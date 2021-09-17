Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,980.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after buying an additional 2,304,223 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 158.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 25.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $1.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.88%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

