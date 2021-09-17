Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $728.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $681.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.44 and a 12-month high of $735.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

