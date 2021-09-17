Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 377.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,847 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,998,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after buying an additional 627,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 389,853 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

