Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $4.10 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

