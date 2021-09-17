Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 260.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $241.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

