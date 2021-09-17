Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 27,230 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,230 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 1,794.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

