Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 32,246 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,246 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM opened at $51.52 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

