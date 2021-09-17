Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

