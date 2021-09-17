Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $98.78 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

