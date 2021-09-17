Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $201,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 20.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.06.

ILMN stock opened at $449.92 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

