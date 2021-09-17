Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 25.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,960,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 512,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,896,000 after buying an additional 151,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $355.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $210.18 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.30.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

