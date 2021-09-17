Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,118 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AON were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

AON stock opened at $292.13 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $295.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.37 and its 200-day moving average is $249.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

